Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $6,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.61 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

