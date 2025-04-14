Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.77% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 7.9 %

CEFS stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

