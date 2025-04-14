Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

SLV stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

