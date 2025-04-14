5,514 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.