Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 118,881 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $54,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

