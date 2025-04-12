Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RANGU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

