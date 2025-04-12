Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 443,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Trading Up 0.6 %

BUJA stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

