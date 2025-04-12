McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $755.00 Price Target at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $665.00 to $755.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $690.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $642.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.06. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

