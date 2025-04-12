Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.93. Integer has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Integer by 3,443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

