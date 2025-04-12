DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.