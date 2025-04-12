Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

