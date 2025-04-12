Archon Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

