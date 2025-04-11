Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 4.75% of ZimVie worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZimVie by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in ZimVie by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZimVie by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. Research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

