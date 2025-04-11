LSV Asset Management Has $54.01 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Vontier worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,539 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 209,227 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.