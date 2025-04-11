Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 13.5 %
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
