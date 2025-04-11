Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 437 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

