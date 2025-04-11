iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 14627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,914,000 after buying an additional 375,671 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 324,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 166,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

