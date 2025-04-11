Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.