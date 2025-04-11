Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $25.47 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

