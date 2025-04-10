Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

