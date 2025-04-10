What is B. Riley’s Forecast for EXK Q1 Earnings?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 17.5 %

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.