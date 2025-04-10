DRW Securities LLC Buys 228 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

NYSE:FI opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.03. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

