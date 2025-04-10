Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $923,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

