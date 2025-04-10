Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,288,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 303,904 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $243,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 9.8 %

EQX stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

