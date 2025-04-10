Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

