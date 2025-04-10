Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 1,286,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,357,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.