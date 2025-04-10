Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 15,827,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 48,281,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,249,000 after buying an additional 5,280,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

