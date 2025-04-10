Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 711,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 204.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

