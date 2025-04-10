Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $397,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,439 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.