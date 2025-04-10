APG Asset Management N.V. Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 902.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,847.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,812.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

