Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,053 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of HST stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

