Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

