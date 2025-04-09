Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

