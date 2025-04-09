StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

