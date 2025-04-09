StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.