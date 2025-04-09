FY2026 EPS Forecast for Constellation Brands Cut by Analyst

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $13.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.45. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $170.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

