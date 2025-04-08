National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

