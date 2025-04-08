MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,711 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

