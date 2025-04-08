Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,872,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,663,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

