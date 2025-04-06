Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $286.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.70 and its 200 day moving average is $334.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.93 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

