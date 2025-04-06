Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93,364 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

