Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Darden Wealth Group Inc reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.