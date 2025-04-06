Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,391.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE TSM opened at $146.88 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

