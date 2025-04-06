TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 400853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

TDK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

