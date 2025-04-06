Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 14872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.11).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.10. The company has a market cap of £230.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.75.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 80.09%.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
