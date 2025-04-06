Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 14872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.11).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.10. The company has a market cap of £230.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.75.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 80.09%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.