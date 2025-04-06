Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 189452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.