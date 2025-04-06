Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 189452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
