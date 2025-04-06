ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 1.8% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $615,566,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ANSYS by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,440,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $286.85 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $285.93 and a one year high of $363.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

