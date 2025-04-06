Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

