Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 209.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.91. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.48 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

