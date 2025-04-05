Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $137.89 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $137,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

