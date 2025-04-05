ROI Financial Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

